Lowell Roth (1931-2019)

Lowell E. Roth, 88, formerly of Fulton County, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Medical College of Ohio. He was born Feb. 13, 1931, to the late William and Mary Roth. On April 14, 1951, he married Diann Roth (Knapp), his wife of 68 years, at First Christian Church in Wauseon, and she survives.

Lowell was active in the Wauseon community for many years. He owned and operated the Sears Merchant Store for 25 years. He was a 65-year member and past commander of the Robinson Gibbs Legion Post 265, a lifelong member of the Lions Club, and past board president and elder of First Christian Church in Wauseon. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53, stationed at the 168 Military Police Unit in Italy.

He is survived by four children, Brad of Rockville, Md., Brian (Lori) of Wauseon, Barb (Phil) Stuckey of Archbold, and Bill (Nicki) of Wauseon; 14 grandchildren, Rebecca (Kevin) LeClair of Columbus, Kelly (Ronnie) Raghunanan of Rockville, Md., Carrie (TJ) Zimmerman of Bryan, Ryan of Perrysburg, Ben (Sara) of Santiago Chile, Jon (Kara) of Atlanta, Ga., Natalie of Wauseon, Lauren (Jordan) Conn of Nashville, Tenn., Forest Stuckey , Madison Stuckey, and Tony Stuckey, all of Archbold, and Oliver, Osten, and Cooper, all of Wauseon; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe, of Wauseon; and a sister-in-law, Kay, of Wauseon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Britt; a daughter-in-law, Nancy; and brothers Delbert, Arden, Gene, Rex, and Jerry.

In his spirit of giving, his remains were donated to the Medical College of Ohio for medical research. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Lowell’s final written words were: “Prayers are not always answered as we wish, but through prayer, our fears can turn to hope, our doubts into faith, and our worries into peace.”

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.