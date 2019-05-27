Lucille Guilford (1926-2019)

Lucille Irene (Gratz, Crout) Guilford, age 92, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon.

She was born on August 31, 1926, in the Toledo Hospital. Irene spent approximately two years in the Maumee Children’s Home before being adopted by Frank R. and Carrie E. (Porter) Crout in 1931. She attended Ottokee County School until its closure in 1940, when she attended Wauseon High School, graduating in 1944.

After graduation, she worked at People’s State Bank until 1947.On September 7, 1947, she married Russell Harold Guilford in the Ottokee United Methodist Church, with Pastor Stanforth from Wauseon United Methodist, presiding. After marriage, Russell and Irene made their home in Metamora, running a radio repair shop out of the back of the store under their apartment.

On January 9, 1993, Russell preceded her in death.About the age of six, Irene started taking piano lessons. At the age of eleven, she began playing for the Ottokee United Methodist Church full-time, until its closure in 1950. She was also organist/pianist for North Dover Church, starting in 1973. Irene retired from playing the organ/piano on August 30, 2009, after 72 years of playing for a church.

Her other activities include Secretary/Treasurer for the Ottokee School Reunion for 27 years; North Dover Church Historian from 1984 until 2006; North Dover Church Administrative Board Secretary for 15 years; Sunday School teacher for 25 years; North Dover Ladies Aide since 1980, serving as Vice President in 1996 and President from 1997 until 2000; Wauseon Hospital Auxiliary member since 1973, serving as President from 1978-79 and Vice President from 1993 until 1997; President of the Administrative Board of the Church in 2001; Received her 4,000 volunteer recognition in 2001, 5,000 hour in 2005, and 6,000 hour in 2008; Presiding Judge for Dover Twp. Voting in 1993 and 1995; and taught Pre-Kindergarten from 2005 until 2008.

Irene is survived by her children, James (Carol) Guilford, Susan (Dennis) Jones and William Guilford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Rachel (Nathan) Lambes and Andrew Jones. Irene has 4 great grandchildren, Orion, Desmond, Cecelia and Hazel Lambes. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Christine (Paul) Guilford and Helen Guilford and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services for Irene will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Sister-in-law, Pastor Helen Guilford, will officiate. Visitation will also be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Memorial contributions in Irene’s memory may be directed to Bridge Hospice in Findlay. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Irene’s care and arrangements.





