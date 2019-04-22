Luke Mason (2014-2019)

Luke Thomas Mason, age 4, of Wauseon, after a courageous battle with health issues since birth was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice.

Luke was born on July 15, 2014 to Marah Mason and Clinton Fredrickson. He is the grandson of Lonnie (Theresa) Mason and Lynnette Mason. Luke was preceded in death by his infant brother, Daniel C. Schwartz III on November 3, 2015; grandparents, William Brandt, Rosemary Boyd, Helen Finley and Orville Finley.

He is also survived by his loving big brother, Malachi Mason; uncles, Eddie (Judy) Isaacs and Christopher (Subrina) Mason; aunts, Lauren (Ryan) Finley, Amber (Anthony) Smith and Brittany Mason; great grandparents, Shirley Anderson, Charles Wettle and Carol Brandt along with many great aunts, uncles & cousins. Luke enjoyed watching Paw Patrol, P.J Mask and Mickey Mouse. Throughout his lifelong illness Luke brought great love to everyone he encountered. He will always be remembered in their hearts with every day being a gift.

Friends may visit and support the family from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Luke will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday also at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Lutz will be officiating. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family through the “Luke Fund” at any local F&M Bank. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

