Mark Null (1990-2019)

Mark James Null, 28 years, of West Unity, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, as a result of injuries he received in an automobile accident.

Mark was born on October 8, 1990, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Dawn Marie Booth and Mark Warren Null. He was a 2010 graduate of Four County Vocational School, through Hilltop High School. He had been a supervisor at Kamco, but most recently was a forklift operator at Menard’s Distribution Center, Holiday City.

He was a current member of the West Unity Village Council. Mark was devoted to his two daughters. He was widely known for his Rap music. He was also accomplished at placing vinyl on clothing, or anything else for that matter. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling.

Surviving are his two daughters, Kendal and Kree Null; his mother, Dawn Marie Courtaway of Pioneer; father, Mark W. Null of Toledo; two sisters, Heather Null and Barbara Pilmore, both of Pioneer; one niece, Rylee Pilmore; maternal grandparents, James and Barbara Booth of Hicksville; paternal grandmother, Nicoletta Cellura of Toledo; his girlfriend, Cassandra Hinton and her two children, Peyton and Brody Stocklin, all of West Unity. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jason Courtaway and maternal great-grandparents, Louis and Mary Veronica Courturier

A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Graveside funeral services for Mark J. Null will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Ayersville Cemetery with Pastor James McPeak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

