Mary Belle Payne (1926-2019)

Mary Belle Payne, age 92, passed away at 10:05 A.M. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan where she was a resident.

Mrs. Payne was a long time resident of Northwest Ohio residing in the Nettle Lake area near Montpelier, Ohio. She had been employed at Essex Wire in Reading, Michigan, Beam Stream in Montpelier and retired from Robinair with over twenty years of service. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to popular and country music, crafting, refinishing furniture, attending auto races and pampering her dog children. She also enjoyed vacationing in Florida, and trying her luck at casino’s in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. She was a life long member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge.

Mary Belle Payne was born on October 28, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Fannie (Fountain) Payne. She married James M. Payne in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1978.

Survivors include her sons, James (Carol) Payne, of Bryan and Robert Priess, of Brighton, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by parents; five sisters and two brothers; and her long time companion, Boyd Zeiter, of Camden.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in the Camden Cemetery, Camden, Michigan, with grave side services at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Memorials are requested to Hillside Country Living, 09876 County Road 16, Bryan, Ohio or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

