Mary Duff (1934-2019)

Mary Ann Duff, age 86, of Stryker, passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 24, 1934 in Findlay, Ohio to the late John and Ada (Chaplain) Shrider. She married Frank T. Duff on July 25, 1981 and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2006. She was employed by Canteen Vending Company for many years. Mary was a member of Stryker United Brethren Church for many years and was active in many church functions including the Ladies Mission and preparation of funeral meals.

Surviving Mary are her children; Deb (Butch) Klinger, Stryker, Richard (Grace) Helms, West Union, Ohio, Douglas Helms, Stryker, David Helms, Findlay, Daniel (Lisa) Helms, Smithville, TN, Gordon Helms, West Unity, Clifford (Vickie) Helms, Fostoria. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Daisy Shrider. Her husband, Frank, and 12 siblings.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the family 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Stryker United Brethren Church, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the church following the visitation. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Luncheon will follow the interment services Wednesday in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church. Online condolences to www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

