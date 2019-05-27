Mary Lee (1914-2019)

Mary A. Lee, 104, of Sardinia Ohio passed away at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio on Saturday May 25, 2019. She and her husband Roy moved to Sardinia in 2000 to be near their son Gary.

She was born on October 15, 1914 in Upton, Kentucky to Virgil and Frances Beckett Bland. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her only son Gary Lee and wife Deborah, 5 grandchildren Reid (Linda) Lee, Shana (Kenny)Schmidt, Scott (Becky) Lee, Danielle (Matt) Welch, Idella (Ryan) Turner, 12 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at the church. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks that Memorials be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley or Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home, Ripley, Ohio. Beam-Fender Funeral Home of Sardinia Ohio, and Thompson-Geesey Funeral Homes of Montpelier are assisting with the arrangements.

