Maxine Cottrell (1931-2019)

Maxine Cottrell, 87 years, of Hicksville passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in her residence with her daughters by her side.

Maxine was born November 25, 1931 in Sherwood, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Estella (Smith) Sohn. She was a 1949 graduate of Sherwood Delaware High School. Maxine was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, and a member of the Ladies Aid. In her free time, Maxine enjoyed her flowers and traveling. She was an avid Hicksville Aces and IU basketball fan. Maxine especially cherished the time she spent with her family.

Surviving are her three daughters, Barbara Sziklay of New Albany, Indiana, S. Renae Cottrell of Hicksville, Ohio and Lisa (Steven Cumber) Cottrell of Stafford, Virginia; two grandchildren, Sarah Cottrell Cumber of Waynesboro, Virginia and Matthew Cottrell Cumber of Germantown, Maryland and sister, Doris (Del) Thurber of East Wenatchee, Washington. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, son, David Cottrell, and son-in-law, Larry Sziklay.

Visitation for Maxine Cottrell will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 9088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to St. John Lutheran Church-Memorial Fund or Great Lakes Caring, 3425 Executive Parkway Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

