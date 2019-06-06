Michael Rosendaul (1952-2019)

Michael J. Rosendaul passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy; his daughter, Heather; and his granddaughter, Kaylee Morello. He is also survived by his mother, Esther Rosendaul (nee Hook) of Bryan, Ohio, and his sister, Lori Alcide of Tempe, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his father, George Rosendaul of Bryan, Ohio.

Michael was born Aug. 5, 1952, at Travis Air Force Base, California, but was raised in Bryan, Ohio, where he graduated from Bryan High School in 1970. Mike went on to attend GMI Institute in Flint, Michigan, and began his career at General Motors. He was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. Mike moved to Arizona in 1977 to attend ASU where he received his MBA. It was here that Mike met his wife Cindy whom he wed on July 12, 1980. He also began his long career at Litton Industries which became Northrop Grumman and later L-3, a manufacturer of night vision devices.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, especially summer trips to San Diego, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Mexico and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. Mike liked all and we mean ALL sports and was a huge Arizona Diamondbacks fan. He was gifted with many skills but he excelled in creating wonderful home improvement projects wherever we lived. Mike also enjoyed a good game of pinochle!

Mike leaves behind an Aunt Gloria Wright of Bryan, Ohio, an Uncle Jerry Hook and an Aunt Vicky (husband Frank) Holmes of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and other lifelong friends. We would be remiss if we did not thank the Guadalupe Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department that provided much appreciated care and service for our family the day of Mike’s passing.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 11, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St., in Phoenix, AZ 85044, located in Ahwatukee. There will be a light lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers please prayerfully consider a donation in his name to Mt. View Lutheran Church, Arizona Animal Welfare League, 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034, or First Church of Christ, 129 N. Walnut St., Bryan, OH 43506.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.