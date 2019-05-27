Deputy Mick J. Frisbie (1969-2019)

Mick J. Frisbie, age 50, of Stryker, Ohio, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan.

Mick has been a Deputy Sheriff in Williams County since 2001. He was a K-9 handler for 12 years during that time with K-9 officers Hammer and Ozzy and was a Sergeant and Field Training Officer.

Mick received many awards and commendations during his career including 2006 Owens Community College Outstanding Service award, 2015 Commendation from Senator Cliff Hite, 2018 Bryan VFW Post as Officer of the Year and Sheriff’s Star in 2019. He also owned and operated Clear View Window Cleaning for 30 years. Mick was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Captain Custar Lodge 181, Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 and was a member of Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker.

Mick J. Frisbie was born on April 10, 1969, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the son of Duane A. and Jackie (Pearson) Frisbie. He was a 1987 graduate of North Central High School and 2001 graduate of Northwest State Community College Police Academy. He married Brandi S. Smethurst in Bryan on June 13, 1998 and she survives.

Mick is also survived by his children, Allie (Landon Bloir) Frisbie and Austin (Bree Wolfrum) Frisbie, both of Stryker; father, Duane Frisbie, of Montpelier; mother, Jackie (Ray) Tate, of Fayette; brother, Shane Frisbie; half brother, Paul Frisbie, of Pioneer; father in law, Phil (Robin Bell) Smethurst, of Bryan; aunt and uncle, Vicki and Dean Frisbie and several other aunts, uncles, many cousins and close friends along with brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda VanDyke and his grandparents.

Visitation for Mick will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home led by Joe Beck. Police rites will follow at Farmer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fraternal Order of Police Captain Custar Lodge 181 Scholarship Fund in memory of Mick’s service to Williams County.

