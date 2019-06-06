Montpelier Woman Killed In Two Car Crash In Williams County

Montpelier – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred Wednesday at approximately 1:28pm on County Road K within the intersection of County Road 13, in Superior Township, Williams County, Ohio.

A 2013 Chevrolet, driven by Andrea Cummins, age 46, of Montpelier, Ohio was northbound on County Road 13. A 2012 Kia, driven by Kelly Gray, age 45, of Napoleon, Ohio was eastbound on County Road K. Kelly Gray’s vehicle struck Andrea Cummins’ vehicle on the diver side as it turned left onto County Road K.

Andrea Cummins was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Williams County Coroner. The front seat passenger in the Cummins vehicle was taken to Community Hospital Williams County-Bryan where he was then transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. Kelly Gray was taken by Williams County EMS to the Montpelier Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Seat belts were in use in both vehicles.

Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Department, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Police Department, Montpelier Fire Department, The Bryan Municipal Prosecutor’s Office, Williams County Prosecutor’s Office and the Williams County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts, to never drive distracted or impaired, and to reduce speed during inclement weather.

