Morenci Woman Sentenced To Community Control For Drug Possession

A Morenci, Michigan woman was sentenced on May 28, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Lisa Borton, 31, of 328 Pearl Street, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On July 12, 2018, she possessed Hydrocodone. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Bolton to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, continue treatment with the Dawn Farm Residential Treatment Facility, and successfully complete any aftercare, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, and seek and maintain employment.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Borton spending 11 months in prison.

