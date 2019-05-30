Nina Ojan (1945-2019)

Nina L. Ojan, age 74, of Bryan, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at her home. Nina worked at many jobs over the years but is best remembered as a cashier at WalMart in Bryan. She enjoyed crafting, puzzles, reading and old movies.

Nina was born January 22, 1945 in Niles Michigan, the daughter of Otis and Minnie (Marxs) Conrad, Sr. She married Glenn F. Ojan in 1978 and preceded her in death in 1981. Nina is survived by son, Kevin McCoy, of Montpelier; daughters, Dennina McCoy, of California and Synthia McCoy, of Bryan; six grandchildren, Troy, Rodney, Austin, Miranda, Breanna and Chelsie; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Otis Conrad, Jr. and a sister, Loma Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Catherine Castill, three brothers and five sisters.

A memorial gathering will be held at Nina’s home, 215 South Emmit Street, Bryan, from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1st and 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday June 2nd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

