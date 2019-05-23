Ohio Lieutenant Governor Addresses Adoption Summit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor stressed the importance of foster care initiatives at an adoption summit hosted by a national nonprofit foundation which helps find adoptive homes for foster children.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) spoke Tuesday at the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Summit hosted by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The Columbus-based foundation was created by Wendy’s restaurant founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted. It provides funding for adoption agencies to hire recruiters who seek permanent homes for children in North America’s foster care systems. Husted also was adopted.

More than 500 recruiters and supervisors were expected at the annual professional learning and recognition event Tuesday.

The foundation says Ohio’s recruiters work with the state Department of Jobs and Family Services and have found adoptive homes for 960 children.

