OHSAA Announces Football Divisional Assignments For 2019 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football divisional assignments for the upcoming 2019 season. The OHSAA Board of Directors met Monday and approved the divisional breakdowns.

Wauseon and Bryan will remain in Division IV while the Swanton Bulldogs will stay in Division V. One change in Division V will be the Archbold Bluestreaks as they make the move to Division VI.

Delta, Evergreen, and Montpelier will remain in Division VI. Edgerton, Edon, Hilltop, and Stryker will maintain their status as Division VII schools for the upcoming season.

Teams can begin official practice on August 1st with games starting on Friday, August 30th.

The specific region assignments within each division will be announced next week, along with the 2019 football playoffs format. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.