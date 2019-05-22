Patricia Miller (1938-2019)

Patricia L. Miller, 81 years, of Sherwood passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Patricia was born February 25, 1938 in Defiance, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Margarite (Steel) Bussing. She was a graduate of Paulding High School. Patricia married Edgar C. Miller on October 18, 1957 and he preceded her in death.

She worked at Goldenetz Supermarket as a Deli and Bakery manager for 21 years. Patricia also worked as a babysitter at her home. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood where she taught Sunday School for 40 years and worked as the custodian. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed mowing, spending time outdoors and baking cakes. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandson and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her two children, Mark A. (Jan) Miller of Mark Center, Ohio and Jennifer (Roger) Prentice of St. Joe, Indiana; one grandson, Matthew (Lesley) Miller of Mark Center, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Molly Miller and Max Miller; three sisters, Shirley (Dallas) Andrew, Pam (Paul) Miller and Carol Brown; two brothers, Richard Bussing and Mike (Pam) Bussing. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar; three sisters, Rose Mary Yoh, Betty Blevins and Janice Bussing; three brothers, Paul Bussing, George Bussing and Bobby Bussing.

Visitation for Patricia L. Miller will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to St. John Lutheran Sunday School or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

