Patsy Thierry (1936-2019)

Patsy A. Thierry, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:05P.M. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where she was a resident.

Patsy was a cook/dietician at the Williams County Jail and Bryan Hospital. She worked at the former Palace Bowling Alley, which her parents owned and the Jam Jar, when she was young. Patsy was co-owner, with her husband, of the former Ranch House restaurant in Bryan. She was a member of Bryan Church of the Nazarene, the Bryan Senior Center and the Bryan Moose. She had been an officer in the Women of the Moose.

Patsy was born on February 20, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of William C. and Gertrude L. (Schillinger) Blakely. She married Richard L. Thierry on August 21, 1966, in Bryan and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2018.

Patsy is survived by her children, Todd Snyder of Maumee, Ohio, Debra (Michael) Flory, of Paw Paw, Michigan, and Karen Pahl, of Canton, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Peter Mattner, Kellie Pugh, Tara Lechenet, Tyson Snyder, Travis Snyder, Michael Flory, Taylor Pahl and Justin Pahl; five great-grandchildren, Brianna Pugh, Kayleigh Pugh, Colt Mattner, Silas Snyder and Maddox Snyder; sister-in-law, Zelma Blakely, of Bryan and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Jean Miller and Marcene Hartman and brother, William Blakely.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Robert Knapp officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Bryan Senior Center or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

