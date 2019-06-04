Richard Richards (1944-2019)

Richard S. Richards, 74 years, of Alvordton passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan.

Richard was born June 20, 1944 in Batavia, Ohio, the son of the late George and Minnie A. (Kagy) Richards. Richard served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He married Barbara D. Jones on July 3, 1976 in Paulding, Ohio. Richard was a self-employed truck driver. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors cutting wood and mowing grass. He especially cherished his time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara Richards; five children, Anna Harshman, Charmin (Nick) Thomas, Ted Dennis, Jr., George (Dusti) Richards and Tyler (Jen) Richards; adopted daughter, Cassie; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three sisters, June (Tim) Sweet, Susan Smith, and Beatrice Richards; two brothers, Terry (Linda) Richards and Jon Richards. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Richards, Jr.; granddaughter, Jojo Richards; seven brothers and sisters.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.