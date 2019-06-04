Robert Blaisdell (1941-2019)

Robert Forrest Blaisdell, age 78, formerly of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on May 29, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He graduated from Bryan High School with the class of 1959, where he played a role with their winning the league football championship. Bob worked for Challenge Cook Bros., served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1965, and worked for W. F. Sweatnam Pipeline Co. as a welder.

For 40 years he owned and operated his own welding repair shop near Edgerton. Bob’s goal in life wasn’t about getting rich but rather about helping his friends and neighbors and doing quality work. He loved to “teach and tease” his many nieces and nephews and the local young people.

Robert Forrest Blaisdell was born on January 13, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, to Kay F. and Doris (Mack) Blaisdell. Surviving are four sisters, Barbara (Frank) Hosler and Beverley (Bill) Glore, both of Bryan, Karen (Ed) Mowery, of Aurora, Colorado, and Patricia Loomis, of Bryan; two brothers, Kenneth Blaisdell, of Bryan, and Mike Blaisdell, of Willard, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Harry Keller, of Bryan; a sister-in-law, Gwen Blaisdell, of Bryan; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend and neighbor, Dean Hamman. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marilyn Keller; and two brothers, James Blaisdell and George Blaisdell.

There will be a celebration of Bob’s life for family and friends at his shop on the county line road near Edgerton on Sunday, June 23, 2019, beginning at 1:00 pm.

Krill Funeral Service of Edgerton has been entrusted with arrangements.

