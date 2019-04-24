Ruby Baughman (1925-2019)

Ruby M. Baughman, 94, of Auburn, Indiana, went to be with her Savior, Friday, April 19, 2019. She was a homemaker and also worked at several locations in the area.

She was born Jan. 17, 1925, in Butler to Mencil L. and Winnie (Smurr) Ault. She married Kenneth W. Baughman on Dec. 22, 1945, in El Paso, Texas, and he passed away Nov. 25, 2014.

She was preceded in death by five siblings, three brothers, Lewis, Guy and Carl Ault, two sisters, her twin Ruth and Mariellen; a son, Duane; a son-in-law, Joe Dohner; grandson; and a great-great-grandson.

Surviving are two daughters, Jean (Larry) Rummel of Pioneer, Ohio, and Sandra M. Strobel and companion Russell Eckrote of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Barbara Baughman; numerous grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

Ruby bequeathed her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Memorial donations can be given in Ruby’s name to Heartland Hospice or New Hope Christian Center. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

