Russell “Ernie” Fleming (1937-2019)

Russell Ernest “Ernie” Fleming, 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed April 22, 2019. Ernie was born to Charles Fleming Sr. and Lois (Freesh) Fleming Ph.D., on April 18, 1937, in Humbolt, Illinois.

He graduated from Arthur High School in 1956 and later married June Breningmeyer in December of 1959. Ernie served in the naval reserve for 8 years and was a professional truck driver until he retired in 2000. He and his wife could frequently be seen at area festivals and fairs selling shaved ice from their Blue Hawaiian Ice Hut. His family and friends remember him as a kind, gentle and patient man, always ready to make breakfast. Ernie was known as a jack of all trades who could weld and fix just about anything. Ernie loved, and was loved, by everyone and will be deeply missed.

Ernie leaves as his legacy, four children: Stacy (Alan) Wheeler, Daniel (Nedra) Schrock, Mindy (Scott) Stuckey and Kimberly (Bruce) Munson. He also leaves to cherish his memory, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, an older sister, a granddaughter and his stinky dog, Marley.

A celebration of Ernie’s life is scheduled for May 4, 2019, from 1-3:00 P.M., with a memorial service to follow at the Stryker Community Pavilion, 206 N. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio 43557.

The family requests that donations be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center at www.ComHealthPro.org to whom they are forever grateful for making his final days peaceful and dignified. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Flowers and memorials can be sent to the Stryker Community Pavilion the day of the celebration of his life. If you are unable to attend the ceremony, condolences can be sent to June Fleming, 11703 County Road D, Bryan, OH 43506 or sent vial email to June’s email at juneernie@att.net or at the Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/june.fleming.12.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.