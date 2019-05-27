Ruth Kimpel (1926-2019)

Ruth M. Kimpel, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:35 P.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Kimpel attended Taylor Corners County School in DeKalb County, Indiana, and later St. Mary Catholic School. She was a 1944 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a correspondent for The Edgerton Earth for more than fifty years and wrote her “A Leaf from My Table” column for more than ten years, highlighting interesting stories of persons, places and things around the community.

Ruth was chosen as Williams County Mother of the Year in 1979 for her work with handicapped children and was thrilled to be personally congratulated by Governor Rhodes. She served five years as a member of CARES (Community Assistance for Residential and Essential Services), which provided residential opportunities for mentally handicapped adults to live independently in a supervised setting.

In the community, she served on the election board, was the appointment chair for the bloodmobile, kept records for the Edgerton Historical Society and was St. Joe Township Trustee of the Williams County Historical Society. For many years she conducted an annual seventh grade historical tour of Edgerton and areas surrounding the community. An active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, she served as a lector, communion distributor, a visitor to the sick, was a member and past president of the Rosary Altar Society and had been a CCD teacher and active helper at various parish functions. She was also a longtime member and past president of John D. Smith Post #10 American Legion Auxiliary. In 1996, Ruth and her husband, Vernon, were chosen as “Citizens of the Year” in Edgerton for their contributions to the community.

Ruth M. Kimpel was born on September 1, 1926, near Waterloo in DeKalb County, Indiana, the daughter of Albert J. and Lula M. (Bowers) Imm. She married Vernon L Kimpel on October 4, 1947, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2008.

Survivors include ten children, Edward (Sue) Kimpel, of Edgerton, Jayne (Steve) Stuckey, of Marion, Indiana, H. Elaine Vetter, of Gainesville, Georgia, Carolyn (William) Shininger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Don (Karrie) Kimpel, of Edgerton, Darrell Kimpel, of Hicksville, Ohio, Lee (Andrea) Kimpel, of Lexington, South Carolina, Marlene (Patrick) Oxender, of Montpelier, Ohio, Jeanette (Jim) Demlow, of Florence, South Carolina, and Steven Kimpel, of Edgerton; a son-in-law, Jim (Dianne) Meyer, of Huntertown, Indiana; twenty-two grandchildren; and thirty-four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Meyer; a son-in-law, Edward Vetter; one sister, Verda Curry; and two brothers, Donald Imm and Robert Bowers.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A scripture service will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Special Olympics or St. Mary Catholic School. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

