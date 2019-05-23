Serge English

Serge Martin English, 82, passed away in Callahan, Florida on May 8, 2019. Serge proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from January, 1955 until January, 1959 – and continued living by their ideals for the rest of his life.

After retiring from his career as a mechanical design draftsman, Mr. English kept busy with yard work and visiting various historical and military museums. Most of all though, Serge enjoyed working with the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum, in Titusville, Florida, with whom he was a lifelong member. As a member he worked on their flagship, a World War II C-47 that had been built in October 1942 and which took part in numerous battles throughout the war. Serge was also a Life Patron Member of the National Rifle Association.

Serge is survived by a brother from Columbus, Georgia; Larry English, a sister from Sugarland, Texas; Patsy Ann Wittenmyer, two nephews and one niece.

Services in honor of Mr. English will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218, at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205, (904) 781-9262.

