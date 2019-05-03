Six Hear Sentencings By Williams County Court Of Common Pleas

Six individuals recently heard their sentencings after having been convicted by the Williams County Court of Common Pleas. Those hearing sentences included:

Brittney A. Dummitt of Pioneer was convicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Dummitt was sentenced to four years community control with 180-day terms of incarceration on each count. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Dummitt was additionally fined $1000 on the first count and $500 on the second count.

Chrissie Hinton of Bryan was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was sentenced to three years community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Hinton was additionally fined $760 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Leon Marshall of Toledo was convicted of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to a six-month term of incarceration through ODRC with a discretionary period of three years post release control. The sentence is to run concurrently with a sentenced imposed by Lucas County and credit was given for time served.

Luke A. Rowe of Columbus was convicted of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to two years community control with a 90-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Rowe was additionally ordered to pay $1027 in restitution, all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Adam L. Smith of Edon was convicted of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony. On the assault charge, Smith was sentenced to a 180-day term of incarceration through CCNO. Credit was given for time served, and the remaining days of the sentence were suspended. On the attempted abduction charge, Smith was sentenced to three years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. Credit was given for time served, and the remaining days of the sentence were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Sentences are to run concurrently. Smith was additionally ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Tyron H. Webb of Toledo was convicted of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to one-year community control with a 90-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Webb was additionally ordered to pay $136.22 in restitution, all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

