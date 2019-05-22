Six Officers Commended At Bryan City Council Meeting

OFFICERS RECOGNIZED … Chief Michael Willis, shakes the hand of Officer Jesse Barrera while handing him a certificate of appreciation. Also honored were, from left, Bryan police officers Jeremy Viers, Matthew Sammons, Jesse Barrera, John Rathke, Jared McCann and Steve Doctor (not pictured).

By: Ric Armentrout

During the Bryan City Council meeting on Monday, May 6, Police Chief Michael Willis publicly presented six officers with a certificate of appreciation.

At approximately 12:15 am, on Dec. 12, 2018, a fire broke out in the downstairs kitchen in a home at 409 N Cherry St. Police were first responders on the scene, officers Steve Doctor and Jared McCann used a fire extinguisher to control the fire. Officer John Rathke went to the upstairs of the duplex to alert and evacuate the residents.

While Officer Jesse Barrera was alerting the downstairs residents, he noticed a 12 month old child. Barrera took the child, wrapped it in his coat and crawled through the smoke, bringing the child to safety.

Also recognized were Officer Matthew Sammons and Officer Jeremy Viers. On April 11, Officer Sammons arrived to a call on the 900 block of East Bryan Street to find a man on the ground, not breathing and unresponsive. Sammons immediately administered CPR until EMTs arrived to revive the man.

On April 16, Officer Jeremy Viers responded to a woman laying on the terrace in the 100 block of North Allen Street, when he arrived, she was not breathing and had no pulse, Officer Viers began chest compressions until a medical unit arrived.

“I believe these actions (of the officers) attributed to saving the lives of these individuals.” Chief Willis said of the officers before handing them each a certificate of appreciation. “They are doing all this great work short staffed, they’ve been short staffed for a long time.” Mayor Carrie Schlade pointed out. “Obviously it’s difficult to put in a letter, but thank you for saving that baby Jesse.”

Other business approved by council during Mondays meeting included: The appropriation of $13,529, which includes a donation of $8,068 from the Bryan’s Girls Softball Association to the Parks and Recreation department for the addition of batting cage improvements and upgrades along with a radar gun.

Twenty-two seasonal employees for the pool and parks were approved for the 2019 season. A change order in the “2019 Asphalt Program” for an increase of $49 thousand to do a total rehab of the parking lot by the Four Seasons restaurant and Eagles club.

The resignation of wastewater department employee, Brett Driscoll, was accepted effective May 3rd and a post to fill the job vacancy was also approved. The addition of Richard Roe as a patrol officer the the police department was also approved. Richard comes from the Haskins Police Department in Wood County.

A building permit for Miracles Child Care at 1209 E. High St., to update lighting, install new entry doors and fill an indoor pool with level concrete.

Ric can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

