Sports Schedule For Friday, May 3rd, 2019 (Weather Permitting)

May 3, 2019

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm

Edon @ Hicksville 5pm

North Central @ Antwerp 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Fayette 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:30pm (Completion of suspended game)

VARSITY TRACK

Edon @ Antwerp Invite 4:30pm

Evergreen/Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills Relays 4:15pm

Swanton @ Findlay Cooper Tire Invite 4pm

Wauseon @ Royal Invitational 4pm (Elmwood)

 

