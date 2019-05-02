Sports Schedule For Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 (Weather Permitting)

Posted By: Nate Calvin May 1, 2019

VARSITY BASEBALL

Stryker @ Edon 5pm

North Central @ Hilltop 5pm

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm

Toledo Woodward @ Evergreen 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Fairview 5pm

Tinora @ Bryan 5pm

Wayne Trace @ Wauseon 5pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm

North Central @ Hilltop 5pm

Stryker @ Edon 5pm

VARSITY TRACK

Archbold/Bryan @ Defiance Palmer Relays @ 4:30pm

*