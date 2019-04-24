Sports Scoreboard For April 23rd

Posted By: Nate Calvin April 23, 2019

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edon 12 Pettisville 1

North Central 11 Fayette (5 innings)

Montpelier 5 Hilltop 4

Hicksville 3 Edgerton 2

Swanton 8 Maumee 1

Stryker 17 Delta 12

Lake 5 Evergreen 0

Archbold 16 Paulding 0 (5 innings)

Bryan 1 Anthony Wayne 0

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edon 21 Pettisville 2 (5 innings)

North Central 19 Fayette 1 (5 innings

Hilltop 7 Montpelier 4

Edgerton 4 Hicksville 2

Archbold 11 Paulding 10 (8 innings)

Wauseon 13 St. Ursula 3 (5 innings)

Bryan 11 North Baltimore 1 (5 innings)

Delta 18 Stryker 6 (5 innings)

Evergreen 5 Whitmer 4

BOYS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2

Wauseon 3 Archbold 2

BOYS VARSITY TRACK

Archbold 82 Swanton 33

Liberty Center 84 Wauseon 76 Patrick Henry 15

GIRLS VARSITY TRACK

Swanton 65 Archbold 51

Liberty Center 75.5 Wauseon 53 Patrick Henry 46.5

