Sports Scoreboard For April 23rd

VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon 12 Pettisville 1
North Central 11 Fayette (5 innings)
Montpelier 5 Hilltop 4
Hicksville 3 Edgerton 2
Swanton 8 Maumee 1
Stryker 17 Delta 12
Lake 5 Evergreen 0
Archbold 16 Paulding 0 (5 innings)
Bryan 1 Anthony Wayne 0
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edon 21 Pettisville 2 (5 innings)
North Central 19 Fayette 1 (5 innings
Hilltop 7 Montpelier 4
Edgerton 4 Hicksville 2
Archbold 11 Paulding 10 (8 innings)
Wauseon 13 St. Ursula 3 (5 innings)
Bryan 11 North Baltimore 1 (5 innings)
Delta 18 Stryker 6 (5 innings)
Evergreen 5 Whitmer 4
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2
Wauseon 3 Archbold 2
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Archbold 82 Swanton 33
Liberty Center 84 Wauseon 76 Patrick Henry 15
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Swanton 65 Archbold 51
Liberty Center 75.5 Wauseon 53 Patrick Henry 46.5
