Swanton Man Involved In Injury Crash On I-475 In Springfield Township

Springfield Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is currently investigating a three vehicle injury traffic crash that occurred today at approximately 5:15 P.M. on Interstate 475 northbound near Milepost 10.

Unit #1- David Ballard, age 62, of Swanton, OH, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue. Mr. Ballard suffered minor injuries, and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Unit #2- Roni Worden, age 54, of Ottawa Lake Michigan was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition. Ms. Worden was not injured.

Unit #3- Amanda Osborn, age 46, of Toledo Ohio was driving a 2006 Honda Accord. Ms. Osborn was not injured.

All three vehicles were northbound on Interstate 475, when Mr. Ballard’s vehicle failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, and struck Ms. Worden’s vehicle. After impact both vehicles traveled into the right lane and struck Ms. Osborn’s vehicle.

Approximately 75 feet of guardrail were damaged due to the crash, and the left lane was closed for cleanup, the interstate has since been re-opened.

Mr. Ballard was issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Alcohol / drug use is not a factor in the crash, and seatbelts were in use by all parties.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.