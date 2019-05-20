Swanton Man Sentenced For Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Swanton man was sentenced on May 17, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Kevin McFarland, 27, of 117 Paigelynn St., pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On February 16, 2019, he possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McFarland to six months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees.

