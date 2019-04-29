TinCaps Complete Road Trip In South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs won both halves of a Sunday doubleheader at Four Winds Field against the TinCaps, claiming Game 1, 6-1, and Game 2, 11-2.

The Cubs (13-10) opened the scoring in Game 1 of the doubleheader in the bottom of the first. Levi Jordan singled to lead off the frame, promptly swiping second to move in scoring position with nobody out. After consecutive strikeouts, Nelson Velazquez punched a double down the left field line to drive in Jordan.

The TinCaps (11-12) equaled the game in the top of third. Agustin Ruiz singled to start the inning and moved all the way to third base on a Tucupita Marcano sacrifice bunt. A batter later, Ruiz came home to score on a wild pitch.

South Bend took the lead for good in the fifth when Rafelin Lorenzo hit a solo home run that landed in the first row of seats over the left-center field wall. The Cubs tacked on another run in the fifth when Andy Weber tripled to the right-center field gap and an errant throw to third went out of play, scoring Weber.

South Bend added insurance in the bottom of the sixth with three runs via two bases loaded walks and a sacrifice fly.

In Game 2, the Cubs scored first once again, when Tyler Durna’s double down the right-field line eluded the grasp of a diving Ruiz and scored Velazquez. South Bend tacked on another run in the frame on a throwing error.

The TinCaps tied the game back up in the third inning, when Ruiz laced a two-out single into center field with the bases loaded to score Jawuan Harris and Xavier Edwards. The outfielder has hits in seven straight games.

South Bend took the lead for good again with a four-run bottom of the third. The frame was highlighted by an Eric Gonzalez three-run double – it was the catcher’s first hit of the series. The Cubs tacked on three more runs in the fourth on a Tyler Durna RBI double and a two-run single by Levi Jordan. South Bend also scored a single run in the fifth via a Valezquez RBI double and punctuated the day with a Levi Jordan solo homer in the sixth.

The TinCaps are off on Monday before starting a six-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday.

Next Game:

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Kane County (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ramon Perez

– Cougars Probable Starter:

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

