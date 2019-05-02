TinCaps’ Nine-Run Fifth Inning Paves Path To Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field, scoring a season-high nine times in the fifth inning on their way to a 10-4 win over the Kane County Cougars (Arizona Diamondbacks).

Kane County (15-11) scored in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Eduardo Diaz doubled down the left-field line on an 0-2 count, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Zack Shannon sacrifice fly.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the top of the third. Tra Holmes singled to start the inning, stole second, and scored on a Jorge Perez single into left field. Perez later came around to score on a two-out Zack Shannon single.

The TinCaps (12-13) began their comeback with a run in the bottom half of the third. Catcher Juan Fernandez singled to start the frame and later came around on an Agustin Ruiz sacrifice fly. Fernandez finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

Kane County responded in the fifth with a Tra Holmes home run to left field to briefly make the game 4-1. The outfielder finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate – he had gone a combined 0-39 at the plate in his previous 12 games.

Fort Wayne’s nine-run fifth inning featured four separate RBI doubles. Ruiz had the biggest blow of the inning, driving in three with a bases-clearing double into the left-center field gap. First baseman Nick Gatewood, center fielder Jawuan Harris, and second baseman Xavier Edwards also had RBI doubles in the explosive fifth inning. The fifth inning marked the most hits (seven) the ‘Caps have put up in an inning this season.

Edwards finished the game 5-for-5 at the plate, his first five-hit game as a professional and the first five-hit game for the TinCaps this season. Fort Wayne last had a five-hit game on August 27, 2018, when Gabriel Arias hit for the cycle in a 5-for-6 performance at South Bend.

While the TinCaps did damage at the plate, their relief pitching was also superb, as righties Adrian Martinez and Tom Colletti tossed four combined scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Martinez pitched three of the innings, while Colletti finished off the win with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

