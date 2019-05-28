Tornados Narrowly Miss Northwest Ohio; Central & Southern Ohio Hit Hard With Five Million Without Power Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 28, 2019 Share This Story On Facebook Share This Story On Twitter This image provided and posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, early Tuesday, May 28, 2019, shows crews on Interstate 75 north of Dayton, Ohio, working to clean debris from the highway after a suspected tornado hit the area late Monday. (Ohio Department of Transportation via AP) Residents walk toward their Westbrooke Village Apartment building that was heavily damaged by a tornado Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Department of Transportation is using snow plows to remove debris off an Ohio highway after a “large and dangerous” tornado hit the area late Monday. (Doral Chenoweth III/Columbus Dispatch via AP) This aerial photo shows tornado damage at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Storm damage litters a residential neighborhood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Vandalia, Ohio. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Storm damage liters a residential neighborhood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Vandalia, Ohio. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Storm damage liters a residential neighborhood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Vandalia, Ohio. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A fallen tree lays across a trailer destroyed by a tornado in the Northridge suburb of Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Marshall Gorby/WHIO-TV via AP) A section of roof remains torn from Brookville High School after a tornado hit the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A section of roof remains torn from Brookville High School after a tornado hit the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Homes stand damaged after a tornado passed through the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Trailers stand damaged following a tornado in the Northridge suburb of Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Marshall Gorby/WHIO-TV via AP) Storm damaged homes remain after a tornado passed through the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Damaged power lines hang above a road resulting from a tornado storm system that passed through the region the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Residents and volunteers help clear debris from damaged homes resulting from a tornado storm system that passed through the region the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Erica Bohannon, leads reporters through her destroyed apartment after a tornado storm system passed through the area the night before, tearing her roof off while she huddled with her son and dog in her bedroom closet, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Trotwood, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) © 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.
