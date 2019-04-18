Two Men Sentenced In Fulton County On Various Charges

Thomas W. Floering, Jr., age 34, Delta, previously pled guilty to Grand Theft and Theft. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 18, 2016 and June 23, 2016, Mr. Floering stole a firearm and jewelry.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Floering to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Floering to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay fine of $500; and successfully complete the Drug Court program.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Floering serving 17 months in prison.

Daniel Mendez, 39, of 8923 State Hwy. 120, Lyons, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On July 3, 2018, August 2, 2018, and November 20, 2018, he possessed Methamphetamine.



Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Mendez to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, obtain or provide proof of his GED.



Failure to comply could result in Mr. Mendez spending 22 months in prison.

