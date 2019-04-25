Wauseon Man Among Latest Sentencings In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on April 23, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. James D. Elias, age 57, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary.

According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about November 4, 2018, Mr. Elias trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense, and he inflicted physical harm on another person.



Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Elias to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Elias to serve 90 days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew; wear a TAD unit; and have no contact with the victim.



Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Elias serving four years in prison.

Crecencio Morales, 33, of 643 Willard Street, Toledo, pleaded guilty to seven counts of Breaking & Entering, one count of Attempted Breaking & Entering, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. Between February 3, 2018 and April 28, 2018, he trespassed in seven unoccupied structures, and attempted to trespass in another, and on May 3, 2018, he did receive, retain, or dispose of certain property of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.



Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Morales to prison to 6 months on the six counts of Breaking St Entering, 9 months for Receiving Stolen Property, 9 months for one count of Breaking and Entering, said sentences to be consecutive with one another, and concurrent with 180 days In CCNO for Attempted Breaking & Entering, for a total prison term of 54 months.

