INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Indiana during Monday’s outbreak .
Survey crews determined that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down near Middletown in eastern Indiana, while an EF-2 tornado damaged homes along a nearly 6-mile-long (9.6-kilometer-long) path from Pendleton into the Huntsville area before dissipating in Anderson. One person was slightly injured.
Crews also confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down near Macy in northern Indiana’s Miami County and the same supercell produced an EF-‘1 tornado near North Manchester in Wabash County.
Another EF-2 tornado touched down in Grant County, while survey crews also determined that an EF-3 tornado touched down in Blackford and Wells counties.
The weather service also confirmed an EF-0 tornado touchdown in the northwestern Indiana town of Dyer.
© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Weather Service Confirms 8 Tornadoes Hit Indiana On Monday"