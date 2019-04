‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Becomes Chairman Of Hillsdale College

In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2007 file photo, Game Show Host’s Vanna White and Pat Sajak arrive at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner at Cipriani’s 42nd street, in New York. Hillsdale College in Michigan says the “Wheel of Fortune” host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. He has served on the board for more than a dozen years. Sajak tells the campus newspaper that he’s been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has “calm and steady judgment” and a “wicked wit.”( AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — Pat Sajak will take a “C” for Chairman.

Hillsdale College in Michigan says the “Wheel of Fortune” host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. Sajak has served on the board for more than a dozen years.

Sajak tells campus newspaper The Collegian that he’s been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has “calm and steady judgment” and a “wicked wit.”

The post won’t interfere with Sajak’s television work. The college is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.