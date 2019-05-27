William “Bill” Hancock (1951-2019)

William Ray “Bill” Hancock, age 67, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio and formerly of Portland, Indiana and Stryker, Ohio passed away Monday May 13, 2019 in his home.

Bill was born November 02, 1951 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Robert Ray and Phyllis Ann (Planson) Hancock. He was a 1969 graduate of Stryker High School. He was a volunteer fireman with Springfield Twp. and Stryker Fire Department. He was a Stryker Jaycee and served on Stryker Village Council and a Boy Scout Leader. Bill was in management and employed with Sonoco formerly known as Createc.

Survivors include his children, Joe (Christina) Freeman, Celina, Ohio, Dawn (Lon) Rhodes, Catawba Island, Ohio, Amy (Jeremy) Wendt, Napoleon, Ohio, Teresa Lantz, Fairfield, Ohio. Seven grandchildren; Ashley, Alexis, McKenna, Keaton, Anna, Adelyn, Noah. Brother; Thomas “Tom” Hancock, Indianapolis, Indiana. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Michael, and grandparents, Delbert and Viola (Cooley) Hancock and Emerson and Coral (DeGroff) Planson.

Family and friends may call for a time of visitation, sharing memories and celebration of Bill’s life on Saturday, June 01, 2019, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in St. John Lutheran Church Family Center, rural Stryker, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made to www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

