William “Bill” Maneval (1936-2019)

William J. “Bill” Maneval, 83 years, of West Unity, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 on the Maneval Centennial Family Farm.

Bill was born on January 16, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Herman W. and Mildred R. (Greek) Maneval. Bill was a graduate of West Unity High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and his master’s degree from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.

Bill married Shenda L. Shannon on November 30, 1956 in West Unity, and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2003. Bill then married Joann B. Skates on August 12, 2005, in West Unity, and she preceded him in death on June 1, 2018. Bill was a teacher, working in the Bryan City Schools, retiring in 1995, after 26 years of service. He previously taught at Franklin Township “Zone” School for 3 years.

He was also a life-long farmer and had worked at J and B Feeds. He was also the cemetery sexton for Brady Township for many years. Bill was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church, the OEA and the Williams County Retired Teacher’s Group. He was a volunteer at Sauder Village. Bill enjoyed farming, traveling and trains. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeye Fan.

Surviving are his four children, Karen Maneval of Knoxville, Tennessee, Wm. Andrew (Stormie) Maneval of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert (Chrystal) Maneval of West Unity and Suellen (David) Barnum of West Unity; four stepchildren, Lynn Galbraith of Delta, Ohio, Bradley (Valinda) Loar of Bloomington, Indiana, Teri (David) Bistline of West Unity, and Robin (Ray) Reynolds of Archbold; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Dustin Bailey) Maneval, Aaron Maneval, Emily Maneval, Jakob, Sara and Levi Barnum; three great-grandchildren, Jayma, Drew and Kennedy Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, Shenda and Joann; one brother, Roger Maneval.

Private family services were held for Bill Maneval. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Inurnment will take place in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the West Unity United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

