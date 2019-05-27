Williams County Court Of Common Pleas Sentences Thirteen

Thirteen individuals were recently sentenced by the Williams County Court of Common Pleas on various charges. Those individuals include:

James Allen of Bronx, New York pled guilty and was convicted of attempted possessing of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor. Allen was sentence to one-year community control with a 60-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO (Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio). All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Allen was additionally fined $500 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Michael L. Bail of West Unity pled guilty to and was convicted of one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth- degree felony, and one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Bail was sentenced to an eleven-month term of incarceration through ODRC (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction) on the aggravated possession charge and a nine-month term of incarceration on the attempted aggravated possession charge. Those sentences are to be served consecutively. Credit was given for time served. Bail was additionally fined a total of $2000 on the charges. It was further ordered that the $1900 Bail was in possession of was instrumentality used in the commission of the offenses, making it subject to forfeiture to the State. 20% of those funds are paid to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund, and 80% are paid to the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force’s Drug Law Enforcement Fund.

Chandler D. Bigger of Defiance pled guilty and was convicted of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. Bigger was sentenced to three years community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. Credit was given for time served. Bigger was additionally fined $750 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Jeremy L. Bostic of Bryan pled guilty and was convicted of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Bostic was sentenced to a six-month term of incarceration through ODRC with a discretionary period of three years post release control. The sentence in this case was ordered to run consecutively with the following case. Credit was given time for served, and Bostic was ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Bostic additionally pled guilty and was convicted of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, on the preceding count. On the failure to appear charge, Bostic was sentenced to a seventeen-month term of incarceration through ODRC with a discretionary period of three years post release control. The sentence of incarceration is to run consecutively with the preceding case. Credit was given for time served, and Bostic was ordered to pay all cost of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Cory J. Caulkins of Bryan pled guilty and was convicted of one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property. On the failure to comply charge, Caulkins was sentenced to a nine-month term of incarceration through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years post release control. On the receiving stolen property charge, Caulkins was sentenced to a six-month term of incarceration through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years post release control. The sentences of incarceration are to run consecutively for an aggregate term of fifteen months. Credit was given for time served. Caulkins was additionally ordered to pay $1046.25 in restitution, all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Omar Flores of Bronx, New York pled guilty and was convicted of attempted possessing of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor. Flores was sentence to one-year community control with a 60-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Flores was additionally fined $500 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Franklin J. Gray of West Unity pled guilty and was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Gray was sentenced to three years community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Gray was additionally fined $750 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Jeremy P. Green of Bryan pled guilty to and was convicted of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Green was sentenced to one-year community control with a sixty-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Green was additionally fined $250 and ordered to pay $450 in restitution, all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Bryant Jiminian of Bronx, New York pled guilty and was convicted of attempted possessing of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor. Jiminian was sentence to one-year community control with a 60-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Jiminian was additionally fined $500 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Kyle S. McCall of Allen Park, Michigan pled guilty of and was convicted of one count of forgery and one count of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. McCall was sentenced to four years community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO on each count. Sentences are to run concurrently, and all said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. McCall was additionally fined $500 on each count and ordered to pay $4785.93 in restitution, all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Malik Priest of Bronx, New York pled guilty and was convicted of attempted possessing of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor. Priest was sentence to one-year community control with a 60-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Priest was additionally fined $500 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Lindsay C. Vollmar of Weston pled guilty and was convicted of attempted sexual battery, a fourth-degree felony. Vollmar was sentenced to three years community control with a 90-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Vollmar was additionally fined $750 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Gary T. Wheeler of Montpelier pled guilty and was convicted of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of heroin, all fifth-degree felonies. Wheeler was sentenced to three years community control with a thirty-day sentence of incarceration to be served at CCNO on each count. In addition, Wheeler was fined $500 on each count. The sentences of incarceration are to run concurrently, and Wheeler was ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

