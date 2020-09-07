100s Mourn St. Louis Police Officer Shot In Line Of Duty

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 7, 2020

Normandy police officers are greeted by Logan, front, and Trenton Cox as they arrive for the memorial service for St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The boys’ father Michael Cox is a law enforcement cadet at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro. Bohannon died last Sunday, one day after being shot in the head, after responding to a shooting call in Tower Grove South. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis Aug. 29. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.

Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in his death.

The funeral events started with a procession from a funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.

St. Louis resident Berenice Wilkerson was among those who came to pay their respects.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened,” she said. “He put his life on the line every day for us. This is the least I can do.”

 

