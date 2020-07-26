13 Michigan Nuns Lose Their Lives From COVID-19 At Felician Sisters Convent

According to CNN, over a one month span, 12 nuns of the Felician Sisters convent in Livonia, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit inhabited by almost 94,000 people, died after contracting COVID-19

18 other sisters at the convent contracted the coronavirus, not to mention the convent staffers. One of those 18 sisters who first survived the disease, later died from its effects June 27, thereby making her the 13th victim from the convent.

All of them were members of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Assisi. Their convent is located on a campus with Madonna University next to St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital.

The sisters lived together, prayed together and worked together. Ranging in age from 69 to 99, they were diverse in their services to the community. They were teachers. A librarian. A director of religious education. A secretary in the Vatican Secretariat of State. The author of a 586-page history of the congregation.

One was an organist. One helped her second-grade class write and perform a commercial for Campbell’s Soup. One was a nurse and led nursing students on mission trips to Haiti.

Twelve of the nuns died between April 10 and May 10, the first being Sister Mary Luiza Wawrzyniak, 99, on Good Friday. According to Global Sisters Report, the 13 Felicians lost in Livonia may be the worst loss of life to a community of women religious since the 1918 influenza pandemic.

To date, Livonia has confirmed 997 cases of COVID-19 citywide, and 166 deaths related to the illness. Wayne County, which includes Livonia, as well as Detroit, Taylor, Romulus and Dearborn, is the most populus county in Michigan, and has reported a total 11,992 cases of COVID-19, and 1,195 coronavirus related deaths.