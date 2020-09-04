2 Boys And Grandmother Found Dead In Lansing House Fire

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A grandmother and two grandsons were found dead in a house fire in Michigan’s capital, authorities said Friday.
The fire occurred Thursday night at a one-story house in Lansing. Firefighters arrived to find intense flames coming from the windows. The boys were ages 4 and 8. Their grandmother was 53. Their names weren’t immediately released.
The woman and the youngest boy were found in a bathtub with the water running, “obviously trying to protect themselves,” fire Capt. Steve Mazurek said.
The body of the 8-year-old was found in a bedroom, he said. “They were all deceased, overcome by smoke and heat,” Mazurek said.
The fire was under investigation.
