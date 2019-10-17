2019 Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues Celebrate At The White House

The reigning NHL champion St. Louis Blues had one final celebration of their incredible 2019 season yesterday, when they brought the Stanley Cup to the White House at the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

“These are great champions behind me,” the President said from the Rose Garden.

The Blues have an all-American comeback story. Midway through the season, they were ranked dead last in the NHL. In January, after another devastating lost, the team gathered at a bar in Philadelphia to watch an NFL playoff game. While they were there, the DJ put on the 1982 hit “Gloria.”

After a round of singing and dancing, the team decided to adopt the song for the remainder of the season, playing it after each win. The next day, the Blues shut out the Philadelphia Flyers. Five months later, they would play it as Stanley Cup champions.

