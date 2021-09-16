2021-2022 Pettisville FFA Officers

NEW LEADERSHIP … Back row (l to r): Clara Damman, Second Vice President; Karsen Pursel, President; Nathan Rupp, Student Advisor; Carson Bennett, Vice President; and Samuel Haley, Assistant Sentinel. Front row (l to r): Angela Rosillo, Assistant Reporter; Delana Damman, Treasurer; Luke Van Den Berghe, Secretary; Leah Beck, Sentinel; and Emma Salmi, Reporter.

These officers attended Officer Retreat/Training in July to learn how to run the FFA Chapter, as well as to grow as individuals. Each officer has learned Parliamentary Procedure, how to fulfill their duties and how to work with other members on committees.