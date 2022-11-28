2022 Wauseon Christmas Parade

By: Jacob Kessler

The annual Wauseon Christmas Parade took place on November 26th. At 7:00 p.m. on yet another cold and nearly winter night, the parade began.

While it may have been cold, it was not nearly as cold compared to the rainy night that took place last year. This year, the weather was perfectly suited for a Christmas parade.

The parade came down Fulton Street with the Honor Guard leading the way. Behind them came the Wauseon Police Department, with Mayor Huner, and the Wauseon Fire Department.

The Wauseon Indians Marching Band played past a little later along with all of the other floats apart of the 37 entries in attendance this year.

Downtown was full of life during and leading up to the parade. Street lights lit up the street along with Christmas decorations and the famous Star at South Park.

Children and parents filled the sidewalks and curbs in order to grab candy as it was thrown to them.

Christmas music also filled the air, and together with the lights, gave a feeling that the holidays are most definitely upon us.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com

