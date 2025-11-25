2025-2026 BOYS BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Edon, Montpelier, Pettisville Expected To Challenge For BBC Boys Cage Title

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LEAGUE FAVORITES ... Briggs Gallehue goes up for two of his game-high 28 points in an Edon win at North Central last season.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

It was a major logjam in the Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball race a year ago when Edon, Montpelier, and Pettisville shared the hardware with identical 6-1 records.

When the confe...