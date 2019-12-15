248 Urns Stolen From Fort Wayne Cemetery

By: Debbie Campbell

Fort Wayne, IN – 248 urns estimated to be worth $124,000, were stolen from Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne Indiana. The urns were taken directly from headstones sometime between Dec. 6 to 9. The urns usually sit in the headstone and can be used for flowers or other decorations.

According to an article from The Journal Gazette, the Greenlawn Cemetery released the following statement, “We take safety and security very seriously and routinely evaluate the security needs of the cemetery.

However, cemeteries, by their nature, are open to the public. Over the weekend, approximately 250 bronze vases were stolen from the cemetery. The thefts were reported to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

It saddens us that thieves are preying on cemeteries and gravesites to commit these crimes. We hope that area scrap metal dealers will be watchful for people selling bronze vases from cemetery property and will contact local law enforcement to report any suspicious activity.”

Unfortunately, cemetery theft is not an uncommon occurrence. Approximately 10 days prior to this incident, 200 urns were stolen from Ever-Rest Memorial Park in Cass County Indiana, located about 75 miles south west of Fort Wayne.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Debbie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

