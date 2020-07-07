3 Drivers Killed In Separate Wrecks In Northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75, police said.

Brandon L. Hicks, 24, of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna M. Kincart, 36, of Petersburg, Kentucky, were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The statement said deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, one involving a Jeep driven by Kincart.

On I-75, Allyson B. Davis, 21, of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton, the sheriff’s office said.

The accidents remain under investigation.