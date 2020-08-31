3 People Dead In Shooting At Suburban Detroit Apartments

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot at a suburban Detroit apartment complex Saturday before the gunman fired at police and was killed, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in Dearborn Heights, state police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one suspect shot and killed two people. The suspect then fired on responding officers. The suspect was killed,” state police said.

Dearborn Heights police asked state police to investigate. The names of the three people weren’t immediately released.

A resident, Patches MucCullough, told reporters that the man was urged to surrender.

“Officers came out like a SWAT movie and gave him every chance to put the gun down, but he started firing at them and they fired back,” MucCullough said. “He let off at least five or six rounds at the officers and they laid it on him. They didn’t have a choice.”